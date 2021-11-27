LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic was backed up for 19 miles as of Saturday afternoon, as travelers tried to get back to California after Thanksgiving weekend.
Just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, the Regional Transportation Commission posted a travel alert on Twitter, advising drivers to "prepare for major delays" if they planned to take the I-15 southbound into California.
#FASTALERT 2:00 PM, Nov 27 2021Travel Alert: I-15 Southbound To Nevada/California State Line, 19 Mile Backup. Prepare for major delays.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 27, 2021
Traffic cameras on Saturday showed southbound lanes in a gridlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.