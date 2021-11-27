1127 primm traffic

Traffic near Primm, Nevada on Nov. 27, 2021 (Regional Transportation Commission)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic was backed up for 19 miles as of Saturday afternoon, as travelers tried to get back to California after Thanksgiving weekend. 

Just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, the Regional Transportation Commission posted a travel alert on Twitter, advising drivers to "prepare for major delays" if they planned to take the I-15 southbound into California.  

Traffic cameras on Saturday showed southbound lanes in a gridlock. 

