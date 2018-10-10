LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp to Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive will close for 10 days beginning Monday, Oct. 15, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The closure is needed to rebuild the westbound ramp, "creating two lanes with a signalized intersection that improves merging traffic at Rancho Drive," a press release stated.
The off-ramp will close Monday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.
The ramp will reopen north of Charleston Boulevard, NDOT said.
The construction is part of NDOT's Project Neon, a $1 billion widening project of the I-15. As of Oct. 10, the project is 85 percent complete and is expected to be completed next summer.
See the map below for additional detour information. NDOT encourages drivers to use the Waze app for the latest traffic information.
