I-15 PRIMM SNOW
(CALTRANS/Twitter)

UPDATE: According to CalTrans, as of 9: 06 a.m., the Interstate 15 has reopened in both directions at Mountain Pass between Baker and Primm. 

RTC Southern Nevada notes that delays still remain.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Update directly from CHP: 15 NB is now open on California side. 15SB will be open in an estimated 30 minutes.

STATELINE (FOX5) -- I-15 remains closed in both directions at stateline, according to the California Department of Transportation.

According to road officials, crews are working to remove three feet of snow and ice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.