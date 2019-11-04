HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The north- and southbound Interstate 515 offramps to Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson will be closed overnight Tuesday.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the ramps from 8 p.m. Nov. 5 to 5 a.m. Nov. 6, according to an NDOT news release.
The closures are needed for paving work that is part of a $4.4 million upgrade project along Lake Mead Parkway between Boulder Highway and I-515, the release said. The project began last month and is scheduled to finish later this month. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.
Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signs and take alternate routes when possible.
