LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol shut down I-15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway late Thursday night due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to NHP officials.
NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said a driver in a semi-trailer thought they may have hit something near I-15 at St. Rose Parkway and pulled over to the shoulder to investigate.
Buratczuk said the driver saw blood on his car and called police.
Drivers were diverted to the Sloan exit on I-15 northbound. NHP advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.
