LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Allied Esports announced that its flagship venue, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel & Casino, will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 25 with a modified schedule for daily play and weekly tournaments.
With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has implemented physical distancing and sanitization guidelines throughout the venue, including:
- Masks, hand sanitizer and gloves available upon arrival (per Nevada law, mask use is suggested but not required)
- Six-foot separation between gaming stations
- Disinfecting of gaming stations, peripherals, and other equipment before and after every use
- Hourly disinfecting of all common spaces
- Clearly marked floor icons for guest queuing
- Personal sanitization areas for guest use
- Limited food and beverage service
- Mask and hand washing requirements for all employees
Additional health and safety details can be found at hyperxesalv.com/staysafe. The arena’s guidelines compliment and fully comply with MGM Resorts’ extensive Seven-Point Safety Plan.
“The health of our communities will always come first and foremost, and we’ve taken the necessary steps to create an environment where gamers can come together again,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re confident that with our safety protocols in place players and fans will still be able to enjoy the thrill of the on-site experience that HyperX Esports Arena is known for.”
Starting Thursday, June 25, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas will offer guests two ways to experience the venue:
- Front Lobby (Daily: Monday-Friday 4-11 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 12-11 p.m.)
Walk-up video game play on PCs and consoles will be available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The merchandise area will be open during business hours but limited to online kiosk or personal mobile purchases only.
- Main Arena (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday – Tournaments Only: 4-11 p.m.)
The arena’s weekly tournament schedule will restart on a limited basis featuring Wednesday Whiffs (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only), Friday Frags (Fortnite) and Saturday Night Speedway (Mario Kart 8). Tournaments will be capped at the maximum number of players allowed by physical distancing guidelines. VIP rooms and other large gathering spaces will remain closed. Non-participant guests will be required to follow social distancing rules while in the arena.
Started in March as a response to the closure of the arena, Allied Esports will continue its online tournaments as planned in June and introduce a new online format beginning in July. Additional details will be announced at a later date. For real-time updates, join the Allied Esports Discord.
HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas is the most recognized esports arena in the world and the flagship venue of Allied Esports’ global property network. The venue celebrated its second anniversary in March 2020 as the center of esports entertainment on The Las Vegas Strip. The cutting-edge, multi-level, 30,000-square-foot arena is home to all things gaming and streaming and is complete with a 50-foot LED video wall and main stage, network TV-quality production studio and classic gaming exhibition. In 2019, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas hosted over 320 events, 11,000 competitors and more than 300,000 guests overall.
For additional information, visit hyperxesalv.com and follow @HyperXESALV. For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.
