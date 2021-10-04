LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- She was known fondly as Mrs. Crosby at Freedom Classical Academy. Sarah Crosby was a teacher at the charter school since its inception five years ago.
"As she would get to know her students, she would get to know about them their family so she could interact with them on a completely different level," Crosby’s husband Tim Crosby said.
Her students and coworkers called her special, and the outpouring of support since her death has shown just that.
"Looking at her messenger stuff she had constant contact with hundreds of people each day,” her husband said. “I don't know how she did it."
Crosby taught fourth grade at Freedom and this school year led the English language learning program while running a baton club that she introduced to the school.
"I think that when you became part of her life it was a permanent thing," Tim Crosby said.
He met his wife in second grade. They were a military family for years, so Sarah Crosby got her teaching degree later in life, after their four kids were already in school. A few years later, Sarah Crosby started at the brand new Freedom Classical Academy, just a few blocks away from their home.
"Her dream job had always been, ‘I want to live in the community I'm teaching in,’" he said of his wife.
He said that's because she was the kind of teacher that would answer phone calls late at night and meet with students on weekends if they needed extra help.
Crosby knew she could do even more with her passion for teaching and recently-earned her PhD. She was right in the middle of finishing her dissertation.
"Her goal was to be the principal of that school," Tim Crosby said.
The last few years, Crosby focused on her health and part of that was walking, or like last Thursday, riding her bike to school in the morning.
"She was killed by someone going through a stop sign,” Tim Crosby said. “There's anger associated with that."
He said their family had been aware of the issues at the intersection and often saw cars blow by the stop signs.
"It’s been bad up there for a while,” he said. “When we went over, a lady pulled over and told us that a friend of hers was hit and killed about two years ago."
Crosby was struck at the corner of Washburn Avenue and Donna Street. Many drivers FOX5 spoke with said they often see cars blow through the stop signs. It’s a four-way intersection and cars travel the fastest heading down Washburn.
“They just don’t stop. People don’t stop at all,” a resident who lives nearby said.
The drivers said the ground is not marked well enough to make it clear you’re approaching a stop sign. Heading east on Washburn, there are a row of trees about 30 yards in front of the stop sign and the residents said if a driver is speeding, or not completely focused, it's unlikely they’ll notice the sign.
In just a few minutes, FOX5 cameras caught several cars blow through the stop signs. The drivers suggested flashing lights be added to the stop signs.
Regarding the issue and if anything was going to be changed, the city of North Las Vegas said in a statement, "No, our roadway projects are designed to meet or exceed engineering standards when they are constructed."
The concerned drivers said they worry there could be another tragedy if nothing is changed.
