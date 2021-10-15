LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas is among a list of 11 Nevada cultural landmarks considered "most endangered" by Preserve Nevada.
The group is the first statewide historic preservation organization.
“While the items on our list are all in danger in some form, continued economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to budget cuts, and the very real threat of wildfires could pose a danger to many historic sites,” said Michael Green, an associate professor of history at UNLV and Preserve Nevada’s executive director.
The list "calls for action from a multifaceted consortium of community members, government and nonprofit agencies and other collaborators," wrote a UNLV spokesperson in a press release.
Click here to read more about each item of the list:
- Lear Theater, Reno
- Owyhee Stone Buildings, Owyhee Reservation, Elko County
- Commercial Hotel, Elko
- Goldfield High School, Goldfield
- Austin buildings
- Nevada’s Indigenous languages
- Tonopah Army Air Field
- Stewart Indian School, Carson City
- Huntridge Theatre, Las Vegas
- Hawthorne, Tonopah, and Austin courthouses
- Multiple rural cemeteries and burial sites
