LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- New projects in Las Vegas's ward three continue to revitalize the area.
On Thursday neighbors, city officials, and developer Dapper companies celebrated the grand re-opening of the Huntridge shopping center.
The new building is home to two restaurants: A 24-hour Roberto’s Taco Shop and a Cappriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Customers can also frequent a Circle K, Wingstop, and the Garrison.
“It brings a lot of neighborhood pride,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said. “I know the Huntridge community and all of my neighbors in that area have been so excited with all the work J Dapper is doing.”
In November 2019 the city of Las Vegas approved the sale of Huntridge Theater to Dapper companies after it sat empty for 15 years.
The theater first opened in October 1944 near Maryland and Charleston. It made history as the first non-segregated theater in Las Vegas. It closed in 2004, however J Dapper plans to re-open it again.
“It started off as a movie theater and it became a concert venue and its our goal to return it to one of those uses,” Dapper Companies founder J Dapper previously told FOX5.
“I think now we’re going to see the community completely transformed into a neighborhood beautification project that I invite everyone to check out for themselves,” Diaz said.
