LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The parking lot at Olympia Sports Park was full Monday night as people parked their cars to watch a Memorial Day firework show.
“We came out to see the fireworks and to celebrate memorial day and just have a good time. Enjoy the nice weather before it gets too hot,” one woman said as she sat in the back of a pick-up truck.
Some brought american flags and munched on chips while waiting for the firework show to start.
Many people sat in the back of their SUV or pickup truck with their family.
At least one hundred people were in attendance, but most complied with social distancing guidelines and stayed by their cars.
The show lasted for about ten minutes and culminated with a thunderous grand finale.
