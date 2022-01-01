LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – New year, same problem. A neighborhood intersection in the northwest valley was taken over while police filled the Strip for New Year’s Eve.
Just before the clock struck midnight to ring in 2022, a crowd of cheering spectators circled around four cars doing doughnuts in the intersection of Gowan and Grand Canyon. Neighbors said it even happens in broad daylight, and something needs to be done before someone is killed.
“It just really, really escalated last nigt," said resident Carrie Seitz. "It was just mayhem.".
Seitz said about 200 people took over the intersection near her home.
“I called 911 and told them what was going on. They asked if I could get some license plates so I tried but a lot of them removed the license plates,” Seitz recounted. Seitz said that those participating blocked all the surrounding streets, and no one could get through during the impromptu sideshow.
“There was a RTC bus that was stopped and couldn’t even get through when all of this was going on,” Seitz shared. “There were people I thought were going to get hit, killed possibly ... It was just so terrifying. I was terrified for the people who were perpetrating the crimes,” Seitz added.
Despite her calls to 911, Seitz said police never arrived.
“We are just tired of it. This is somewhere you are supposed to go to be safe, you go to your home to be safe,” Seitz argued.
FOX5 reached out to LVMPD about what happened to ask if the incident is being investigated and if anyone was cited. As of the time of publication, we have not heard back.
