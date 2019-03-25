LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Around 300 parents met at Arbor View High School for a town hall about racism and cultural respect.
Last week, Clark County School District police arrested two students for making threats against black students online.
CCSD only allowed parents and school staff into Monday’s meeting.
CCSD originally told FOX5 the town hall would only hast about an hour. But after more than two hours, hundreds of parents were still inside.
Many attendees on their way out of the meeting said they left feeling disappointed and frustrated.
“I felt humiliated, I felt embarrassed and I was hurt,” parent Lawanna Calhoun said.
Hundreds of parents voiced their concerns after racist, threatening posts made the rounds on social media.
“You shouldn't have to send your kid to school to get an education and they be ridiculed because of the color of their skin,” Calhoun said.
The post targeted black students at Arbor View High School last week. CCSD police quickly arrested two students, but parents said the problem goes beyond them.
“If all parents monitor their kids better - check their phones, put a block on their phones, monitor their backpacks,” Calhoun said.
So Arbor View set up a town hall to hear from parents and staff.
“Coming today really opened my eyes that this really is a community problem,” parent Marlena Harris said.
FOX5 waited outside as some parents stormed out. Others stopped to share what happened.
“You know to be honest with you, I was really disappointed,” Harris said.
“Basically, they weren't giving the exact answers that parents were seeking,” Calhoun said.
CCSD sent a statement and outline of the school’s plan to address the problem:
Tonight’s meeting was an important first step in discussing a transformation at Arbor View High School to ensure a culture of mutual respect.
Leaders from Arbor View High School and the Clark County School Police Department made it clear tonight they will not tolerate threats against our students or staff. Every student and staff member deserves to feel safe on our school campuses.
We must continue a dialogue about acceptance and respect throughout our community.
“There is no room for hate or racism at the Clark County School District,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I will not allow our students to be threatened or feel threatened due to intolerant remarks or behavior.”
The Cultural Turnaround Process at Arbor View will be updated every 90 days based on what is working. The plan includes:
• An additional dean to provide more eyes on the climate and culture of the school and to follow up on inquiries regarding this ongoing process
• Listening and gathering information through a needs assessment from multiple stakeholder groups
• Various forms of student outreach
• Creating training opportunities that align to the needs of students and staff
• Holding all adults and students accountable for what has been learned
“High school is hard no matter what color you are,” Harris said.
She added she supports what the school is trying to do. But she thinks more parents need to hear the message.
“I was sitting there and looking around the room and the majority of the community represented there was African American,” she said. “It really disappointed me that we didn't have more of a representation there.”
“It can't just be the white people, it can't just be the black people. We have to work together to solve this problem. I think that the problem is so deeply rooted that it's not going to be solved tonight.”
