LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hope for Prisoners is working to get hundreds of formerly incarcerated people a chance at employment.
There's a virtual job fair on April 22 with more than 450 positions available.
The founder and CEO of Hope for Prisoners said this is the key to helping formerly incarcerated people succeed.
"We know that there are four things that formerly incarcerated people need to successfully reintegrate into the community," said Jon Ponder, Hope for Prisoners CEO and founder. "It's when we address their need for housing, when we address their needs family reunification, address their needs for transportation, and when we address their need for employment."
Hope for Prisoners is also holding their annual 'Second Chances' luncheon on April 30. Former prisoners will share their stories of success after incarceration.
To register for the job fair or the luncheon, go to hopeforprisoners.org.
