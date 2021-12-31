LAS VEGAS (FOX5 ) -- First responders in Las Vegas have been preparing for New Year's Eve to make sure everyone wakes up safely in 2022.
Hundreds of EMTs and paramedics from AMR and Medic West are on standby across the valley.
AMR and Medic West said they've been preparing for this night since the summer. AMR and Medic West's government and community manager, Damon Schilling, said they will be stationed not only around the strip and downtown, but across Clark County to be ready for any type of call.
Schilling said it gets the busiest for them starting between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
"They call New Year's Eve 'America's Biggest Party' and it's no different for Las Vegas, especially at a time like now where people are really trying to get out and celebrate because we've lost a lot over the last couple of years," Schilling said. "This is a culmination of a lot of meetings and a lot of people getting together so Las Vegas can have the best time possible."
The ambulance companies are working alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire.
