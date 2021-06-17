LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a job in hospitality, hotel logistics, manufacturing, local government or customer service?
Commissioners Jim Gibson, Tick Segerblom and Marilyn Kirkpatrick are partnering the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections to host a large-scale job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall on Friday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job seekers who pre-register will receive information about parking, updates on participating employers and other information related to the job fair. Walk-ins will be welcomed, too.
"This Summer Job Fair will bring more than 100 local employers that will be offering an incredible selection of job openings. We want to encourage anyone who is receiving unemployment benefits to act now before it is too late," Commissioner Gibson said.
Pre-registration is available at http://www.nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair/
