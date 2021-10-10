LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of classic cars and emergency vehicles were on display Sunday morning at a fundraiser for injured police officers.
The Injured Police Officer Fund hosted a car show contest with food, music, entertainment from Piff the Magic Dragon at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.
All proceeds from the event were to benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund, the charity said in a press release.
For more information about the Injured Police Officers Fund and future events, visit https://ipof.vegas/.
