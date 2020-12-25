LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- A decades-long tradition of feeding the homeless on Christmas has drastically changed this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think there's a bit more desperation, a bit more anxiety, a bit more tension this year because so many people have never been in this situation before," said Deacon Tom Roberts, CEO of Catholic Charities.
"I've met lots of folks over the last 60 days, and really throughout the pandemic, that have said 'I never expected to be here,'" Roberts said. "People that are not only homeless, but people that are on the edge of homelessness. People that are saying after today, they're not sure what's going to happen."
On Christmas Day, staff prepared to serve about 1,000 people during its annual Christmas dinner.
"Most of the folks that will come today probably haven't had a good prime rib dinner in a long time," Roberts said. "It's just the gift of food, but also in a dignified way to make sure that people are getting a quality meal prepared with love."
Food was served with a lot less help compared to previous years. Normally there about 100 would volunteer to make the meal happen. But because of the pandemic, only staff are doing it this year.
"I'm so proud of our staff because they've really put themselves in harm's way," Roberts said. "They may not be considered first responders , but they certainly are because they're dealing with people on a frontline basis that are very desperate."
Despite all the difficulties Roberts said the mission doesn't stop.
"Today the food is the help," Roberts said. "The environment with which we're serving it, underneath the pavilion with social distancing and sanitation, that's the hope part."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.