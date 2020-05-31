LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Black Lives Matter protest in response to the death of George Floyd started on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday.
About 5 p.m., dozens of protesters had gathered near Mandalay Bay on the south end of the Strip. Sunday's demonstration marks the fourth day of protests in Las Vegas as cities across the nation take further precautions including curfews and implementing the National Guard.
Protestors have grown in numbers. So far about 40-50 standing in front of .@MandalayBay. pic.twitter.com/GxLYKVDhPv— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) June 1, 2020
By 6 p.m., hundreds had gathered and marched north on Las Vegas Boulevard. Las Vegas police held a line at Reno Avenue to block the protesters. By 7:20 p.m., the group had turned back south on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Protestors have stop now in front of the lion at @MGMGrand. They are heading south on Las Vegas Blvd. after turning around at @Bellagio. pic.twitter.com/K3y68QaYZ7— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) June 1, 2020
The Deuce bus route for RTC, which runs up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, was being detoured from Sands Avenue to the South Strip Transfer Terminal.
A spokesman for Clark County said there was no curfew planned for the Las Vegas Valley "at this time."
JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE
In a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters Sunday afternoon, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said they supported protesters, but could not support items thrown at police or destruction.
"We know there are people who have come here for lawlessness. Fires are not okay, throwing rocks, frozen water bottles, are not okay. We will take those people away so you can continue your peaceful protest," McMahill said.
"I have yet to speak with a fellow officer that is not appalled by what happened to Mr. George Floyd," he said.
Pastor Troy Martinez offered a prayer for all affected by Floyd's death, protesters and those viewing the unfolding protests in the country.
Jon Ponder with Hope 4 Prisoners said the community is broken-hearted. "To respond to violence with further violence only causes more pain," he said.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Las Vegas needs to "stand as a symbol for what acceptance, equality and family really means."
The mayor called for Las Vegas to be a model for the world, noting the city's diverse population. "This is our home ... Peaceful protest has to take place."
"Hold up the memory of George Floyd and so many others who have passed. It's a tough time but we will get through it," said Ward 5 City Councilman Cedric Crear.
“It’s your constitutional right to march. It’s not your constitutional right to destroy.” pic.twitter.com/Y8fll1Vm0C— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) June 1, 2020
CLOSURES AS PRECAUTION
Downtown Summerlin closed at 4 p.m. on May 31 upon a recommendation from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, "to help ensure the safety of our guests and employees as Las Vegas prepares for additional protests. Our hearts are with the Las Vegas community at this time."
Social media posts had claimed a protest was planned for the area Sunday evening. By 7:40 p.m., a small group had gathered near the perimeter of Downtown Summerlin.
“Don’t bring this into my neighborhood. Take it to the strip!” A Summerlin woman yells at protesters beginning to gather near downtown. She says she doesn’t want to see her neighborhood ravaged like downtown LV Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/zOrUNERF7K— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) June 1, 2020
Red Rock Resort and our restaurants will be closing early this evening at 5 p.m.We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 31, 2020
Several employees of Las Vegas Valley Walmart stores told FOX5 the stores would close early on Sunday, however an associate at a Las Vegas store said "as of yet, we do not know."
"As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in an official statement. "We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community."
(4) comments
If black lives really mattered to any of these liberal, opportunistic hacks, they would be taking their "protest" in the inner city cesspools where black on black crime is taking more young lives in ONE DAY than in 10 years of cop shootings.
So where are all the gun toting cowards that were protesting last month at now? Protesting behind keyboards?
Staying home because looting, burning and rioting isn't their thing
Clearly there is no more need for social distancing or limiting crowds to 50 or less. Yet we hear crickets from the governor telling us those are over. Or is it just selective enforcement at this time?
