LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After going virtual in 2021, a parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kicked off in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.
"We're happy to be part of the community that wants to come together and show that Dr. King's dream is alive in the Vegas valley," said Pastor Dewayne McCoy of Foundation Christian Center. "You see the different age groups, different races, all out here together, holding hands together, celebrating together peacefully. Living the very things he stood for."
McCoy marched in the parade with members of the community and said the event is a great way to teach future generations.
"If we don't pass on the lessons from the last generation, they'll be destined to repeat our failures and our mistakes," McCoy said. "It's each and every one of our goals to give the next generation a platform that's one step higher than the one we stood on."
It's a lesson Moises Medina doesn't take lightly.
"He was an amazing man that helped a lot of us," Medina said. "And he opened the gateway so we can be equal."
We’re proud to join everyone @ today’s 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in #DTLV. Happy #MLKDay, everyone! #Vegas pic.twitter.com/D9Oe91Dtf2— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 17, 2022
McCoy said the parade is so much more than what it seems. He said it represents how far we have come over the years.
"We were all supposed to be here together and that was his dream," McCoy said. "Not just to see a parade in his honor where only people of color came. He wanted to see people of all colors come together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.