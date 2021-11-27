LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas community is mourning a UNLV student who tragically died after a charity boxing event organized by his fraternity.
More than 300 gathered at the University of Nevada Las Vegas amphitheater Saturday night to attend a vigil in honor of Nathan Valencia. Today would have been his 21st birthday.
The vigil is available to view below:
Valencia died Nov. 23 following participation in a charity boxing match organized by his Kappa Sigma fraternity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.