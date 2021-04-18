LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More of the valley's local festivals are slowly returning, including a big turnout for Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park.
All weekend long, the event provided live entertainment, a pirate ship and new this year was a Roman Gladius show.
Brian McGee, the actor coordinator, said it was their best turnout.
“Every year is better than the one before it, and this year is the best they’ve ever had. We’ve already sold out so many tickets, literally quadrupled what we’ve got in the past years. It’s fantastic," McGee said.
There was plenty for adults to enjoy.
“The parents that needed to get out and have fun. The whiskey tasting and the wine tastings that are like, just so much you can tell in the air everyone has been waiting for this," McGee said.
All of the proceeds go toward The Paradise Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit that help children with special needs and children and adults with behavioral issues through horse-assisted therapy.
The executive director for Paradise Ranch said that's what sets them apart from other mental health organizations.
"We bring in the component of hand-drawn behavioral therapy. So it’s not just sitting at a table and discussing with someone about your day, it’s actually doing something. Horses have their own healing power, so it does really help to combine those two things together," Stephanie Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.