LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified the human remains found near Nellis Air Force Base on Dec. 18.
The coroner found the remains of 61-year-old Jerry Edmund Bechard. His cause and manner of death were still being investigated as of Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the desert area near Beesley Drive and North Las Vegas Boulevard at 9:47 a.m. Police said a caller had possibly found human bones.
Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious.
