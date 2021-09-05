LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Human remains were found in a west valley trash can on Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
About 10 p.m. on Sept. 4, police were called about the remains at a property in the 1500 block of Arville Street, near Charleston Boulevard.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.
As of Sunday, no suspect or motive has been identified.
Police asked anyone with any information to contact them at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
