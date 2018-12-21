MOHAVE COUNTY, ARIZ. (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona said deputies found human remains in a desert area off U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 193 on Dec. 14.
According to a spokesperson from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, officials received a 911 call at around 1 p.m. from a person who was hiking in the desert and came across the remains.
When deputies arrived, they found several personal items near the body, the sheriff's office said. The items they found include a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, camouflage shorts, a blue shirt with the words "New York City" on it, black tennis shoes, a blue hiking backpack and a bible.
Deputies with the sheriff's office said they believe the items belonged to a man who is, roughly, 5'7" in height and has colored tattoos on his forearms.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.
