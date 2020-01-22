HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police released body-worn camera footage from a Dec. 14 officer involved shooting, the eighth officer-involved shooting for the department in 2019.
After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls from store employees and witnesses, Henderson police arrived on scene about 8 a.m. to a man pacing back and forth at the entrance of a Trader Joe's at 2716 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
Witnesses said the suspect threatened, "I'm going to stab someone. Call the police."
The suspect, identified as John Watson, can be seen approaching officers armed with an eight-inch fixed-blade knife.
The responding officer shot at least four times, as seen on his body-warn camera. Police can be heard shouting, "Drop the knife," multiple times before the shooting.
Watson died of his injuries.
Officer Nicklaus Hamby, employed with the Henderson Police Department since January 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.
WARNING: The video is graphic and contains strong language.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Glad HPD released the video. Those who question the need for police to use deadly force as necessary should probably watch it. Not only did this guy clearly choose Suicide by Cop, he also decided to terrorize a bunch of innocents while doing so. Justified.
