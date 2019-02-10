HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a driver fleeing police later hit several pedestrians on Sunday afternoon.
Officers came upon an white Chevrolet Suburban SUV with licence plates reported as stolen, about 1:30 p.m. near Collins Drive and Westminster Way, Henderson Police Officer Rod Pena said.
The Arizona plate on the SUV read "BCN1433."
The vehicle didn't stop and officers chased the driver in a pursuit. Soon after, the chase was called off by police due to the high rate of speed, among other factors, Pena said.
A group of seven people were crossing in a crosswalk on Lake Mead Boulevard at Boulder Highway when the suspect drove through a steady red light and hit them.
Three people in the group of seven were hit by the SUV. A 20-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were listed in critical condition and a 62-year-old woman was listed as sustaining minor injuries at Sunrise Hospital.
Pena said on scene the driver, who was not described, fled the scene.
He urged anyone in the Las Vegas Valley who spots the distinctive white SUV with front-end damage to report it to 911.
The intersection was closed in all directions while police investigate.
