HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said a man died in a shooting Friday night and the suspect's location is unknown.
According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Gibson Road, near Horizon Ridge Parkway, about 5:30 p.m. on October 2 for a possible shooting. There, officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.
Police said the man went to the suspect's house to "retrieve his property" when the suspect allegedly shot him multiple times. The suspect fled in a white four-door Porsche, which was later found abandoned.
The suspect is described as a black man of unknown age.
Anyone with information is asked call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
(1) comment
These type of unanswered stories,seem to be types of problems with drug involved people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.