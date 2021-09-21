LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police say they are investigating a police shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening.
About 5:47 p.m. on Sept. 21, the Henderson Police Department said they were responding to the incident in the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road.
Details of the incident were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
