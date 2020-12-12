LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police in Ohio said a missing teenage girl died in a Henderson hospital earlier this week.
According to a press release posted by the Painesville Police Department in Ohio, 15-year-old Kathryn McGuire was reported missing on November 26 with another girl. She was brought to Dignity Health St. Rose Hospital in Henderson on December 8 and was pronounced dead.
Her cause and manner of death were not immediately available.
The Henderson Police Department confirmed they were investigating the teen's death, but that no arrests have been made in the investigation.
The teen was believed to have run away with 15-year-old Haylie Vance, who was found safe in Long Beach, California on December 4, police said.
They said 19-year-old Aaron Larkin, who was also reported missing, was with McGuire in Nevada and was detained by the Henderson Police Department as part of the death investigation.
HPD did not confirm when Larkin was released or any additional details of the investigation.
"As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time," Henderson police said on Saturday night.
The Painesville Police Department provided the following timeline of events:
On Thursday, November 26 at about 7:30 a.m., Larkin left an apartment he shared with an adult sister in Willoughby, Ohio. His permanent residence was on Poplar Lane in Painesville.
Thursday, November 26 at about 3:30 p.m., Vance left her residence on Sanders Avenue to visit a friend who resided a couple of streets over.
Thursday, November 26 between 3:30 and 4 p.m., McGuire was picked up at her residence on Bank Street to allegedly visit Vance.
Thursday, November 26, Painesville Police take the first report of a missing/runaway girl, McGuire. The next day on November 27, Painesville Police take the missing/runaway report of Vance and a missing report of Larkin.
Over the next week, Painesville Police, multiple local law enforcements and the U.S. Marshals Service all follow many different leads, trying to locate the whereabouts of the three missing persons.
On Friday, December 4 at 11:56 a.m., Painesville Police are notified that Vance was located and detained by Long Beach, California police. Vance confirmed that she and McGuire had voluntarily left the state of Ohio with their friend Larkin and all three of them had been in California for at least six days.
On Tuesday, December 8 at 12:32 p.m., Painesville Police received information that a female believed to be McGuire had been brought to Dignity Health Saint Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital, confirmed by the Henderson Police Department. Larkin had been with McGuire and was detained pending an investigation by the Henderson Police Department.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at (440) 392-5840.
