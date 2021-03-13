LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said an elderly man identified himself as his wife's killer early Saturday morning.
About 12:40 a.m. on March 13, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Descartes Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and I-11.
The caller said he was 77-year-old Robert Paige and that he had killed his wife, police said. At the home, police took Paige into custody without incident. Inside, they found a 78-year-old woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Paige will be charged with one count of open murder, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
The name of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. This is Henderson's fifth homicide in 2021.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
