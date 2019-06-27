LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Thursday it is conducting a broad review of strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value. Options under consideration include a sale, joint venture or spin-off of some of the company's assets, the company stated in a release.
"Our business continues to perform extremely well across our three core segments, with price per acre of land sold, net operating income, and condo sales all exceeding our expectations; however, our stock continues to languish below its net asset value per share," CEO David R. Weinreb said in a statement. "The Board and management are determined to close the significant gap between our share price and the company's underlying net asset value. We look forward to reporting to shareholders on the results of our strategic review and will remain focused on executing our plans during this evaluation process."
Howard Hughes Corp. owns Triple-A baseball team the Las Vegas Aviators in Summerlin.
A timetable for a decision on a potential sale has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.