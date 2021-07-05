LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When it comes to fireworks, what goes up must come down, but unfortunately, what goes on the streets doesn't always come off.
People in Las Vegas enjoy celebrating their country every Fourth of July, but mounds of trash and leftover fireworks discarded in the streets this year has some people feeling less than patriotic on the Fifth.
Colton Robinson, who lives in a northwest valley neighborhood, said he spent the early hours of the morning collecting litter off the residential streets.
"Two-thirty in the morning and you couldn't even drive through the street," said Robinson. "Even in a lifted, four-wheel drive truck, there was that much trash. Some of it was still smoldering."
He said he expected better from people in the community.
"How are you gonna celebrate America's birthday and then leave trash all over her soil?" said Robinson.
He collected all his neighbor's litter into his trash cans, and put the bigger pieces in a pile on the floor of his garage.
"I figured I had a truck and I didn't have any plans this morning. So I just sat in the street for about an hour and a half. Picked everything up, it was pretty gross," said Robinson. "It was just scattered everywhere, and very unsanitary, like diapers and stuff and still smoldering embers. I think it was neglect. I don't think anybody was coming for it."
Robinson said he is hoping Republic Services will answer his calls and come by his house to pick up the compiled trash.
"Really people just gotta be better," said Robinson. "I mean, this is not anything that the police or the governor or anybody can handle, like, things won't change until we do, and people just can't think it's acceptable to act this way. We've got to clean up after ourselves."
He said many of his neighbors even left unused fireworks out in the streets.
Unused fireworks can present a safety issue, especially for children, and all fireworks are again illegal in Clark County.
"It's really dangerous, and you don't know what the chemical composition is, they could start to decompose. Chemical combustion could occur and you could set your house on fire," said Tim Szymanski, public education and information officer with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
He urges people to call 311 so that a professional can come by to safely dispose of them. He doesn't want people throwing unexploded fireworks in the trash, using them this week or keeping them in their homes.
"We don't want anybody getting hurt or property being damaged by these fireworks. We want to get rid of them," said Szymanski. "You do not need to have explosives in your home."
He said the dispatchers will get the information to the bomb unit, and they will come and pick them up for free and dispose of them properly.
But could a resident get in trouble for having fireworks on you? Szymanski said no. "No questions asked."
He said as an alternative option to 311, residents can also call his office at 702-229-0145, and say that they're interested in safely surrendering fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.