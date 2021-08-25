LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families who would like to receive free and reduced price school meals for their student might need to contact Clark County School District food services to make sure they will receive the benefit.
Before school started, the district announced that it would be able to provide free school meals for all students thanks to waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Households that use assistance programs including Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), should be notified of children's eligibility. If their child qualifies as "Other Source Categorically Eligible," then all children in the household qualify for meal benefits, the district said in a statement on Wednesday.
The district said households should contact the CCSD Food Service Department if they notice eligible children missing from the notification of free benefits, or if they wish to decline the free meals.
"When known to CCSD, households that have children that are categorically eligible through an assistance program, SNAP, TANF or FDPIR, or households that have children that are qualified as Other Source Categorically Eligible by being classified as homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, institutionalized, or enrolled in an eligible head start or pre- K program, will be notified of the children’s eligibility through direct certification," said a statement from the district on Wednesday. "All children in the household of categorically eligible students qualify for meal benefits. If they are not listed on the notification of free meal benefits, the household should contact the Food Service Department to have free meal benefits extended to them. Households that have been notified of their child’s eligibility must contact the Food Service Department if they wish to decline the free meal benefits."
Families can contact CCSD’s Food Service Department at myschoolmeals@nv.ccsd.net or (800) 819-7556.
