LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday will mark Juneteenth, now a federal holiday.
Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. and has become symbolic of freedom.
The term "Juneteenth" is a combination of "June" and "19th," the date in 1865 when the last enslaved Black people in Texas were freed.
"We all have a role to play in advancing freedom for our Black community, and it starts with understanding our history," says the Nevada Conservation League.
To participate in the day, there are several events on Saturday:
June 19 at 12 p.m.: Join the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society for their annual Juneteenth Celebration. There will be fun, food, games, music & activities.
June 19 at 3 p.m.: Join Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David and AARP Community Advocate Nii-Quartelai Quartey for an Instagram Live discussion about the importance and significance of Juneteenth, the discrimination the Black LGBTQ community still faces, and how that intersects with the work for LGBTQ equality.
June 19 at 6 p.m.: Check out the Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival. The 20th annual event will be a festival of music, art, dance, rhythm, and culture and will take place today at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
June 18 and June 19 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Join the Black LGBTQ+ and Black Queer Men groups of The Center for Juneteenth. Drop by The Center at 401 S. Maryland Parkway and shop locally-owned Black & LGBT small businesses, along with allies. It is a family-friendly event and open to everyone.
