LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If pets are left out in the sun in this excessive heat, they could be taken away from you, and you could be charged with animal cruelty.
That's because our four-legged friends are especially vulnerable to this crippling heat, and some can overheat more quickly than others.
"I definitely anticipate we'll see more heat exhaustion cases," said Tasha Crabtree, veterinary services manager at the Animal Foundation. "It's really important to make sure that your animal always has access to shade and fresh water."
Staff at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared some warning signs you can look out for, because with great heat comes great responsibility for pet owners.
"Excessive panting, or audible respiration. If you can hear any type of clicking potentially coming out of your dog's throat," said Crabtree. "Another sign to look for when it comes to heat exhaustion in a dog, is looking at the color of their tongue or their gums. Oftentimes you can see a purple or blue tint, which means that they're not getting a lot of oxidation."
Avoid walking your dog while the sun is out, instead, opt for early mornings or late in the evenings.
You can even test the asphalt to see if your pets paws could get burned.
"You can actually put your hand down on the ground for about three to five seconds, and if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet. So booties would be a good option then," said Crabtree.
But she said it's important to limit your pet's booty-wearing to short amounts of time.
Why? Because they limit the evaporation of their sweat.
"Pets sweat out of their feet. So you don't ever want to keep booties on long-term because you're actually preventing your animal from sweating," said Crabtree.
If you don't provide adequate shelter, shade or cooling systems in times of excessive heat, you could face a misdemeanor, and your pet could be impounded and brought to the Animal Foundation.
Do you live in one of these jurisdictions?
- Las Vegas
- Henderson
- Unincorporated Clark County
- North Las Vegas
Officials from these areas say they have ordinances in place that say when a National Weather Service Heat Advisory is issued, like it is this week, misters, swamp coolers or air conditioning must be provided to dogs or cats to allow them to cool down the body temperature and prevent overheating.
Heat advisories tend to be issued when temps exceed 105 degrees.
"You should really never leave your animal in a car, especially in the summertime, especially in the Las Vegas valley. Temperatures in cars spike instantly," said Crabtree. "We are talking minutes."
She added, "I always worry about brachycephalic, or animals that have more of a smushy face, like Pugs, French Bulldogs, or Shih Tzus, just because they cannot tolerate the heat, even moreso than -- let's say -- an even larger dog or a dog with a longer snout."
If a cat is panting, that could definitely indicate overheating.
"Cats actually do not pant unless they're in respiratory distress," said Crabtree.
If you notice any of these symptoms in an animal during this heat, a City of North Las Vegas spokesperson said their animal protection service officers recommend putting your dog in a body of cool water.
"One thing that can help is immerse them in cool water, not cold water, because that can possibly put them into shock," said North Las Vegas public information officer Alexander Cuevas.
See your neighbor's dog that you believe is in serious distress from the heat? You're asked to call 911 to report possible animal cruelty.
A rep for the Animal Foundation, a 501c3, said they are in great need for adopters and foster parents for their animals. If you're interested in adopting, fostering or donating, head to animalfoundation.com.
