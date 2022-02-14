LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- February 14 marks National Donor Day - a time when citizens are encouraged to sign up to become registered donors of organs, eyes and tissue.
This year, the group is honoring Trooper Micah May, who died in the line of duty last summer while working for Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. May saved the lives of three people through the gift of organ donation after his death.
About 600 Nevadans are waiting for a lifesaving transplant to date.
"There truly aren’t enough words of gratitude to share how honored Nevada Donor Network feels to be here, but to always honor those who serve save and protect our community," said Christina Hernandez with the Nevada Donor Network. "Fallen Trooper May not only did this while he was alive, but continues to do this after he passed away. And what more of a beautiful gift to give to others."
HOW TO HELP
To sign up to become an organ donor, head to: https://www.nvdonor.org/
Or check "Yes" to the organ donation question the next time you're at a local DMV office.
