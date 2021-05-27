LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Memorial Day is one of the biggest water weekends of the year, and after dealing with the pandemic for months, people are eager to enjoy Lake Mead.
Matt Stark, Deputy Chief Ranger for Lake Mead, said it doesn't take much for a fun day at the lake to turn into a tragedy.
"We're expecting a really significant bump in visitation," Stark said. "Unfortunately, we see around 20 to 30 fatalities every year."
One of the biggest issues? Pool toys at the lake.
"Leave it at home. Leave it in your pool," Stark said.
These toys have warning labels emphasizing the fact that they do not prevent drowning and are more of a hassle than they are worth, lake officials said.
"It's amazing how fast those can get taken away in the wind," Stark said. "So, if you feel like you're out here and you just bought that brand new floatable dolphin and you son or daughter is crying after it, just let it go. Buy a new one. Because it's really not worth the risk of going and chasing after that."
And while everyone wants to have a good time, Stark said there will be rangers on the water to ensure everyone is celebrating safely.
"It's pretty common that recreation and alcohol use go hand-in-hand, but the abuse of alcohol and driving a boat while under the influence is an absolute no-no," Stark said.
Stark's team is there to make sure guests are aware of their surroundings and are following the rules.
"It's an oasis in the desert," Stark said. "It's important, and for a lot of people, it's an escape from the heat in town or trying to diffuse from a tough week. So, I think there's a lot of reasons why people come out here and hold it so dear."
