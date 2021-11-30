LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada are partnering to vacate traffic warrants for as many as 300 low income city residents.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, Las Vegans who have had their warrant status verified by the ACLU will have their warrants quashed at the Las Vegas Municipal Court building. These individuals will still have to make restitution but will no longer have outstanding arrest warrants.
“We always advocate for reforming the way fines and fees and low-level offenses are treated throughout the state," said ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah in a media release. "Of course, for us, this is mostly about community service and justice, but the timing with the holidays around the corner is really nice too."
"The Las Vegas Municipal Court always has a heavy caseload, and we are glad to partner with the ACLU to offer the opportunity to clear some of our minor traffic cases from the docket," Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Bert Brown said.
Eligible Las Vegas residents can sign up in advance at bit.ly/CLV-Warrants, and the ACLU of Nevada and volunteer attorneys will verify warrant status and income level.
Those wishing to have their warrants quashed must also be present at the event at their scheduled time. Only minor traffic warrants are included, DUI or domestic violence warrants will not be rescinded.
For more information, email communityvoices@aclunv.org.
