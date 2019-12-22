LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Six people died, 13 were injured and dozens more were displaced early Saturday morning after a fire filled a downtown apartment building with flames and smoke.
While the investigation into the building's fire codes to determine what led to one of the city's deadliest fires, some residents told FOX5 they don't know what comes next.
IF YOU WERE AFFECTED
Anyone affected by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire can contact the Red Cross at (702) 369-3927 or by clicking this link.
The city of Las Vegas urged victims to let family members know they are safe by using this online form.
The city of Las Vegas will open the Alpine Family Assistance Center at Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 to interview and assist families affected by the fire.
According to Councilman Cedric Crear, representatives from Clark County Social Service, city staff and other agencies will be on hand to help families with housing and other needs.
The center will be open until 4 p.m. Monday with additional availability to be determined after.
HOW TO HELP
Anyone wanting to help the families can use the Community Healing Fund, according to city of Las Vegas.
Click here to access the donation form.
Under "Allocation Information," select "Community Healing Fund" and earmark the donation to the "Alpine Family Assistance Center."
If you are aware of a fundraising or donation effort for the Alpine Motel Apartments victims, please contact FOX5 at desk@fox5vegas.com.
