LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the passing of the Infrastructure Bill into law, we could see decreased congestion on the I-15 near the Nevada-California border, according to officials.
In her quest to get California to widen the bottleneck near Stateline on I-15, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told FOX5 she had been in contact with Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nevada.
"She is very very much in leadership for transportation. So my hope is she'll sit down with our Secretary Buttigieg, and then our president and move this," said Goodman.
FOX5 caught up with Titus, and she confirmed that she has heard from Goodman on it.
"We have had conversations, and I agree that we need to reduce congestion on I-15. It's like a parking lot on the weekends going one way or the other," said Titus.
As FOX5 reported, Caltrans has no plans of widening it.
"California's always been hard to get to the table," said Titus.
But Titus said the congestion issue just might be alleviated by the Infrastructure Bill.
"We have to get people out of their cars-- so that means finding an alternative way to get to Las Vegas," said Titus.
The bill was signed into law last Monday.
"There's some provisions that set up grant programs that we could possibly apply for," said Titus.
She said these grant programs would help Brightline West debut their high-speed rail line sooner, rather than later.
"And I think we've got a pretty good chance to get that going. So that will help with the congestion as well," said Titus.
The development of the rail -- set to run between Vegas and Victorville-- previously was delayed due to the pandemic.
The grants are competitive, but Titus said she's gonna work to get the rail the funding it needs.
"I've been supporting a speed train for decades now. It's time to get it going. And this is the best chance that we've had, and I'm optimistic about it," said Titus.
After all, getting people out of their cars is one of the priorities of the renewable energy-focused legislation, as U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tells FOX5.
"It's the largest investment in rail -- $66 billion -- in the history of the country," said Granholm. "There's upgrades that need to happen on existing rail, but there is new lines that have to be built to bring people from one place to another so we can avoid the congestion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.