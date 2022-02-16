LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Henderson Police Department announced they are getting a big financial boost to help solve crimes with a donation to pay for cutting-edge technology.
Henderson announced a $115,000 donation on Wednesday that will be used for forensic lab equipment. Specifically, technology to examine crime scene evidence such as fingerprints and footwear impressions that are otherwise not visible to the unaided eye.
The new technology is heating up some of their cold cases.
Detectives working on the city’s active crimes try to find answers in the city’s unsolved homicides in their spare time.
“We are hovering around 30 [unsolved homicides] since the inception of HPD,” said Sgt. Ryan Adams.
They get help from a small team of six volunteers, civilians who have retired from their previous professions, a few days a week.
Recently, HPD announced a break through in a 41-year-old cold case identifying Jane “Arroyo Grande" Doe, a murdered teen whose body was dumped on the side of the road in October 1980.
Tammy Terrell disappeared from New Mexico and her family never knew what happened to her until this past December.
“She has two living sisters today and I spoke directly with one of those sisters on the phone, and she said to me that she had been praying for 41 years that someone would do something to help find her sister,” said Detective Joseph Ebert. He worked the case for years, even passing up his initial retirement date to keep working it.
“We wouldn’t have solved the case if Joe would have retired … or identified Jane Arroyo. Joe is the kind of guy who would call me on a Friday night to tell me while he was home sitting at his kitchen table, he figured something out and I don’t think anyone else would have kept pushing like he did,” said Adams.
Terrell was finally identified after four decades using hair cut during her autopsy. New DNA testing, genetic genealogy, identified a distant family member and then detectives tracked down closer relatives.
"There is a lot of technology that goes into it, but nothing replaces the true detective working the case,” Adams said.
Terrell’s case is the oldest unsolved homicide in Henderson and the latest development gives detectives hope.
There have been big leaps in technology even in just the last few years. Investigators hope looking at unsolved cases through a 2022 lens will bring other breakthroughs.
“We have two 1981 homicide cases that we are currently working and doing the advancements in DNA and hopefully we will have some good news that comes soon with the possibility that we have identified suspects in those cases,” Ebert said.
Henderson forensic scientists have solved murders and other crimes in Henderson and other jurisdictions in Nevada through fingerprint and footwear impression evidence. They state use of these new systems will significantly increase their capabilities.
