LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are laws in Nevada to protect people who rent apartments or homes when the air conditioning goes out.
A staff attorney with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said there is a process to follow and it involves more than just letting your landlord or apartment complex know about an air conditioning issue.
While simply communicating a problem may be enough for some managers to quickly take care of an issue, the Legal Aid Center suggests writing a letter and sending it by certified mail.
“The written notice is your proof that you told your landlord about the problem and ask that it be repaired. If you don’t give this written notice you might not be able to assert your rights under Nevada law,” said Aaron MacDonald, staff attorney with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
MacDonald said there are options, once that letter is written, if owners or landlords don’t make a good faith effort to fix problems. He said renters must give landlords 48 hours to fix an issue.
He said remedies include buying your own air conditioning unit and deduct costs from your rent. You can obtain other housing, with rent stopping until the air conditioning is fixed. You can file a lawsuit in small claims court if the problem is not fixed.
“You can request up to $10,000 in damages. And small claims is designed for a tenant to sue a landlord without the need for an attorney,” said MacDonald.
Or MacDonald said you can withhold rent until the problem is fixed. However, he said anyone behind in rent can’t do this.
The Nevada State Apartment Association said properties don’t want people living in uncomfortable situations and landlords work to get things like air conditioning repaired.
Susy Vasquez, the executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, said complexes will try to help people if their air conditioning goes out by allowing tenants to use vacant apartments or models while repairs are made, or let them use portable air conditioning units while repairs are made.
But she also said there are issues getting work done right away, saying some HVAC technicians have left the state due to COVID-19. She said on top of that, parts are in short supply due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues.
"Sometimes with an air conditioner it could be just a few years old and we’re trying to get specific parts for it and it’s taking two to three weeks right now to get the parts in stock," said Vasquez.
MacDonald also said landlords are typically cooperative in the state, and do make best efforts when it comes to making air conditioning repairs.
The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada has information available on its website, lascn.org, on rights for renters and how to deal with a broken air conditioner, or other issues. People can also call 702-386-1070.
