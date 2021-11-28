LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada roads will soon receive new attention President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill was signed into law.
"You guys have over a thousand miles of highway that are considered to be in poor condition," said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in an interview with FOX5.
The Biden administration has said that bad roads are costing the average Nevada driver $558 per year. According to Granholm, expenses that arise from bad roads can include fixing cars that hit potholes, and repairing other damages.
TRIP, a national transportation research group, stated that in 2016 nearly 35% of Las Vegas' major roads and highways had pavements in poor or mediocre condition.
Nevada will receive $2.5 billion to fix those.
"That money is going to start to flow; it'll start to address these big infrastructure problems," said Granholm.
The Silver State should begin receiving that funding in 2021, and it will be up to state officials to decide which roads or bridges need repairing the most.
So how are we paying for all this? Corporate taxes, in large part.
The administration announced they'd raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from the 21% rate instituted in Donald Trump’s presidency.
The legislation also includes $120 billion in funds that will be under the jurisdiction of the federal government, and will be doled out in competitive grants.
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nevada, recently told FOX5 she plans to apply for these grants to help expedite the development of Brightline West's high-speed rail between Victorville and Las Vegas. She believes this would help ease weekend congestion on Interstate-15 near Stateline.
