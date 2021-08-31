LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tapping into an artisan well, that’s how Gilcrease Orchard, a nearly 100-year-old Las Vegas institution in the northwest valley, is able to grow fruits and vegetables.
"It’s a well that originates in Tule Springs,” said Mark Ruben, director of Gilcrease Orchard.
Twice weekly, the well feeds 2,000 gallons of water each minute for five hours into rows of fruit trees and vegetables.
Ruben said another advantage they have at their 60-acre location is their soil, considered the best in the valley. “We’re blessed with really silty soil that holds enough water. It’s not sandy,” he said.
Gilcrease grows apples, peaches, pears and numerous vegetables that people can come and pick for themselves.
The orchard at one time was about 100 acres, until the Gilcrease family sold off 40 acres. Today, the orchard shares its water with some neighbors.
