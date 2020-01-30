LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- While the Super Bowl will attract millions of eyes to the NFL’s largest stage, the FBI said the showdown also sheds light on a worldwide issue.
The FBI Las Vegas said human trafficking is a problem they face, 365 days a year.
“We don't just wait for big events, we are doing this year-round,”said Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse.
The FBI said trafficking happens all around us, but at busy events, it may just be easier to spot.
“A stranger that comes up and offers help to get you where you're going in a town, you're unfamiliar with these are the kinds of techniques that traffickers use,” said FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell.
Whether it’s the Super Bowl or a political convention, a popular event will attract crowds unfamiliar with the city.
“38% of human trafficking is done via air, roughly 48% use taxis,” said Elwell.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched its largest campaign, training people who are most likely to come across a trafficker and a victim.
“From aviation to busing, to trucking, to railing, understand the signs and the signs aren't necessarily, what a trafficker looks like or what a victim looks like, it's more what they're doing,” said Elwell.
The FBI Las Vegas already works closely with McCarran International Airport, including signs to help victims in restrooms.
“That may be the only time that somebody who is being trafficked has an opportunity to see a number and know that there's somebody ready to help,” said Rouse.
The FBI’s task force also meets regularly with local and state law enforcement and all of the casinos on the Strip.
“They have a laser focus on trying to identify those people who may be trafficked and help us get them out of the life,” said Rouse.
That’s why the FBI said it will be prepared for not if, but when the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas.
“The reality is Las Vegas is probably going to have a Super Bowl, sooner than later,” Rouse said. “We want to make sure that that Super Bowl is safe for the people who come to this great city and we want to learn from what other Super Bowls have done in the past to make sure that that's a reality. That’s why at this year’s Super Bowl in Miami – next year is going to be in Tampa – the Tampa FBI office is down in Miami, seeing what’s going on, learning from what the situations are that Miami may be dealing with.”
The FBI Las Vegas said it’s not just sex trafficking that’s a problem. It’s also labor trafficking.
“If you see that somebody is living in the same place that they’re working, they don’t have a lot of room for movement, they have to ask permission to do basic things that you or I would take for granted,” Rouse listed some possible signs of labor trafficking.
