HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A longtime volunteer of the Democratic party compared the caucus process this year to her days volunteering in the 1970s.
Wendy Lidow is the Caucus Chair for Precinct 1525 and has been around the Democratic process since she volunteered for George McGovern’s presidential campaign in 1972.
“It was my first coming of age election, so now you know my age,” Lidow said with a chuckle.
She said a lot has changed since her days working for McGovern.
“I mean there were no computers then. There was nothing then. It was us. We weren’t even making that many phone calls, there were no cell phones. If I needed something, I had to go to the headquarters in 1972,” said Lidow.
The Nevada Democratic Party is taking technology out of the equation this year.
“We kind of took a giant step backwards here which reminds me of 1972, everything was manual,” said Lidow.
Volunteers like Lidow are using a manual voter roll to verify a person’s registration, similar to the process she encountered decades ago. Instead of paper, volunteers at Sun City Anthem Center are using a PDF document.
In 2016, volunteers typed a person’s name into the Secretary of State’s website and they would instantly appear if they were registered.
“We’re not using any internet, no Wi-Fi. We’re using Google Docs and a PDF voter roll from the Secretary of State,” said Linow.
Lidow said that is making the process take much longer. Some voters left early to find another location instead of waiting in line.
First time voters are taking the delay in stride.
“It’s pretty long, but I’m so excited it doesn’t really bother me that much,” said first-time voter Allison Clark.
(1) comment
The "Progessive" party has reverted to paper.
