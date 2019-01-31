LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive from Houston wanted on suspicion of murdering his wife.
Johnny Leon Wilson, 48, was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Wilson is charged with murdering his estranged wife, Charine Wilson, 29. His warrant stems from a Nov. 10 incident in which Charine Wilson visited him at his apartment and was never seen alive again, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Her body was found a month later in a ditch near Richland, Texas.
Wilson was arrested near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, where he was staying in a hotel under an alias, the release said.
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Texas.
