WASHINGTON (AP) - Hard-fought legislation that gives President Donald Trump 55 additional miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border - well short of what he requested - is on the way to his desk after a bipartisan House vote.
The bill also closes a chapter by preventing a second government shutdown at midnight Friday and by providing $333 billion to finance several Cabinet agencies through September.
Trump has indicated he'll sign the measure though he is not happy with it, and for a few hours Thursday he was reportedly having second thoughts.
The White House has announced Trump will declare a national emergency that would enable him to transfer funding from other accounts for additional miles of border fencing.
