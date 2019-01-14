LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A house fire in The Lakes neighborhood revealed a possible drug operation on Monday night, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on the 3200 block of Crescent Run Court, near Lake South Drive, about 8:40 p.m. While firefighters were on scene, Metro Lt. David Gordon said butane bottles began to ignite.
Metro police were called to investigate as the butane led officials to suspect a drug operation was going on in the home.
Detectives with Metro's narcotics section were on scene investigating late Monday night, while fire officials stayed to assist in the fire investigation.
No one was reportedly injured, nor was anyone home.
Lake South Drive was closed between Ft. Apache Road and Alameda Harbor Avenue, police said.
