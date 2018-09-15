LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire that left four people displaced in the east valley Friday night.
According to LVFR, firefighters responded to the house fire on Howard Drive, near Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard, at 10:08 p.m. Fire and smoke was coming from a one-story house.
Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, LVFR said. Initial details suggested the fire started outside before moving into the house. The interior of the home was damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
LVFR said one pet dog was found dead inside the house. The four people who were displaced due to the fire didn't require assistance from the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
Damage estimate costs were placed at $50,000.
